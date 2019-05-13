Iran calls on Saudi coalition to uphold Yemen ceasefire accord

Military forces of the Yemeni ‘National Salvation Government' have unilaterally withdrawn from the ports of Hudaydah, Saleef, and Ras Isa under a UN-brokered ceasefire agreement that was signed in Sweden last December.

In a statement on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi deemed the move “constructive”, saying “the move by Sana’a government in upholding the Stockholm agreement shows, on the one hand, the resolve and commitment of the Yemeni National Salvation Government to dialogue and implementation of its commitments, and on the other hand, it indicates lack of commitment from the Saudi coalition to the accord.”

While voicing Iran’s support for the agreement, Mousavi said its implementation is a first step to reaching a comprehensive political solution for Yemen.

Noting the many undermining measures by the Saudi-Emirati-backed forces in Yemen, the Iranian diplomat called on the United Nations and effective countries to pressure the coalition into complying with their commitments and ceasing their undermining measures against the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

