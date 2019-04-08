Iran strongly condemns Saudi-led attack on Yemeni school

In a Monday statement, the Iranian diplomat voiced deep regret over the silence and negligence of the international community towards crimes of aggressors in Yemen, adding that those countries which provide arms for Saudi-led coalition are complicit in the bombing of this school in Sanaa and should be held responsible.

He also urged the United Nations and influential countries to increase efforts to stop such attacks and to adopt necessary measures for protecting the lives of civilians.

The Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on residential areas in Sanaa on Sunday. Reports indicate that the attack, which targeted some buildings and a school, has claimed 13 lives, including seven children, while also leaving over 100 civilians injured.

MAH/4584778