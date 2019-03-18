  1. Economy
18 March 2019 - 14:17

Iran’s economy minister arrives in Beijing for joint commission

Iran’s economy minister arrives in Beijing for joint commission

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand arrived in China’s capital Beijing on Monday to attend a two-day joint economic commission with Chinese officials.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Dejpasand is set to attend the 17th round of Iran-China Joint Economic Commission, slated for March 18-19, to explore the avenues for boosting bilateral ties.

The Iranian minister is also scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun.

As part of the two-day visit, the Iranian delegation comprising representatives of the public and private sectors in the fields of economy, industry, commerce, banking and culture will work on an economic roadmap with their Chinese counterparts to strengthen economic ties in the key sectors.

The 16th session of the Iran-China Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran in August 2016.

MR/IRN83247548

News Code 143514

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News