Iran’s economy minister arrives in Beijing for joint commission

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Dejpasand is set to attend the 17th round of Iran-China Joint Economic Commission, slated for March 18-19, to explore the avenues for boosting bilateral ties.

The Iranian minister is also scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun.

As part of the two-day visit, the Iranian delegation comprising representatives of the public and private sectors in the fields of economy, industry, commerce, banking and culture will work on an economic roadmap with their Chinese counterparts to strengthen economic ties in the key sectors.

The 16th session of the Iran-China Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran in August 2016.

