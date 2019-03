“Several provinces including Gansu in north west of China are inclined to cooperate with Iran,” she said.

Referring to the significance of the Silk Road, she added that “the Silk Road is an international project and a way to connect various countries to each other, in which Iran plays the most important role.”

“We are eager to have Iran’s full participation in development of the Silk Road project and also its cooperation with different Chinese provinces,” she added.

