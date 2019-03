Heading a high-ranking delegation, Dejpasand is slated to attend the 13th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, which will be held on March 14-15.

As part of the two-day visit, the delegation will also take part in a joint business forum and hold meetings with government officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Novruz Mamedov and Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev.

