Chinese market needs Iranian energy products

The Vice Minister of Commerce of China Qian Keming made the remarks in a conference in Beijing which was held through the efforts of Iranian Embassy on Monday and in the presence of visiting Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand.

In the conference dubbed ‘Iran and China: Opportunities for Investment and Trade’, Mr. Qian Keming called Iran an important trade partner for China in the Middle East region, adding “the level of trade between the two countries last year was $35 billion, a significant part of which was the exports of Iran to China.”

The Chinese business official added that the two countries of Iran and China have long-standing relations and very close business and economic cooperation, stressing that the bilateral relations will increase based on the will of the two sides's authorities.

He said the visit of Iran’s economy minister and his accompanying delegation showed that the two countries are resolute to expand relations.

He further added that the bilateral relations between Iran and China face challenges and problems, which need to be resolved through a forward-looking approach and bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese vice minister of commerce also called for support for Iranian and Chinese companies, which play an important role in bringing the two sides together.

The conference, which was held in the complex of the Iranian Embassy in Beijing, had more than 100 businesspersons from China and Iran in attendance.

