US presence in Tanaf aimed at cutting off Iran-Syria links

James Franklin Jeffrey, an American diplomat who served most recently as the United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement spoke about the purpose behind US presence in other countries.

The purpose of the US presence abroad is to strengthen the security interests of the United States and its allies and to support US foreign policy through [in other countries], he said.

He also claimed that the US forces in Syriahave a mission to defeat ISIL terrorists.

American forces are preventing the presence of other forces where they are present, and they are doing the same in Syria, the American diplomat also claimed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, heconfirmed that the Americans are present in Al-Tanf to cut off the main route between Damascus and Tehran in southern Syria.

During the Trump administration, the US had some moves to put pressure on Bashar al-Assad's government, Jeffrey aded.

