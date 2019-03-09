Strong air defense capability ‘a must’ in countering potential threats: Gen. Bagheri

Addressing a gathering of the Iranian Army’s Air Force commanders in Tehran on Saturday, General Bagheri pointed to the recent statement by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on not yielding to the enemies’ threats, saying that provision of strong documents and devising a broad outlook in the defense sector are necessary for countering possible threats.

Noting that all the Iranian forces are at the highest level of preparedness to tackle any kinds of threats, General Bagheri urged them to continue the efforts to improve their capabilities in the defensive field.

He added that In order to follow the Leader’s statement on the second phase of the Islamic Revolution, as one of the main strategic documents of the country, and in order to reach the goals of the 20-Year National Vision (2020-2025), the armed forces should continue their efforts in the strategic sector.

