Amb. urges for stepped-up Tehran-Moscow bilateral relations

“There are obstacles on the way of promoting the level of bilateral relations, but both sides understand the existing problems well,” Levan Dzhagaryan, Russian Ambassador to Iran said on Monday on the sidelines of his meeting with Tehran provincial governor.

Dzhagaryan pointed to the trilateral agreement between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia to expand relations in the field of electricity and energy and establishing an electricity corridor, adding "the Rasht-Astara railway came on stream over the past few days and I hope that these measures will provide a good ground for continuing bilateral and trilateral consultations.”

On the meeting with Tehran's governor today, the Russian diplomat said "we are on the brink of the North Caucasus and Iran summit, which will be held soon in [Iran’s] Isfahan, and there is the possibility of a meeting of the Joint Russia-Iran Commission in that city and both of those two events can be helpful in deepening ties between the two countries.”

He noted the plan to cancel visa between Iran and Russia, and said "this plan is now on the agenda of the foreign ministries of both countries and it is hoped that it would reach a conclusion soon."

The diplomat further rejected the claims on Iran’s support for terrorism, saying that Iran is a victim of terrorism and it has come under terrorist attacks in its several provinces recently.

He further added that Russian authorities are happy with the level of Iran-Russia cooperation against terrorism.

KI/IRN83247856