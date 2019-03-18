  1. Politics
Iran military chief of staff visits Resistance forces on Deir ezZor front line

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has paid a visit to Syrian forces and other Resistance forces on the front line in Deir ezZor province in east Syria.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, who arrived in Syria yesterday to take part in a trilateral meeting of senior commanders of Iran, Iraq and Syria on combating terrorism, paid a visit to the front line in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Monday. 

According to the report, Iran military chief of staff visited and talked with the Resistance forces deployed to the Syria's eastern province.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, Major General Bagheri demanded the withdrawal of illegitimate foreign troops from Idlib and Eastern Euphrates region.

