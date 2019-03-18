Iran military chief of staff visits Resistance forces on Deir ezZor front line

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, who arrived in Syria yesterday to take part in a trilateral meeting of senior commanders of Iran, Iraq and Syria on combating terrorism, paid a visit to the front line in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Monday.

According to the report, Iran military chief of staff visited and talked with the Resistance forces deployed to the Syria's eastern province.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, Major General Bagheri demanded the withdrawal of illegitimate foreign troops from Idlib and Eastern Euphrates region.

