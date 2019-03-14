Iran eyes expansion of coop. with Azerbaijan beyond infrastructure projects

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport late on Wednesday, Dejpasand hailed the ‘very successful relations and historical ties’ between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that Tehran eyes to boost cooperation with Baku in a wide range of economic fields.

According to Baku-based Trend News Agency, the Iranian minister said that the two countries have a very good experience in the implementation of certain joint projects.

Dejpasand is attending the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Economic, Commercial and Humanitarian Cooperation in Baku. The two-day meeting kicked off today.

"Meetings will be held with the Azerbaijani prime minister, the ministers of economy and agriculture, the chairman of the Central Bank and the head of the State Border Service," he said.

Noting that discussions will be held on bilateral cooperation in the fields of money and finance, tourism, agriculture, railway, water and electricity, Dejpasand expressed hope that the visit will be fruitful.

The Iranian minister was greeted last night by Azerbaijani officials and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh.

During his stay, Dejpasand will also pay a visit to Pirallahi Industrial Park, located on Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi Island.

