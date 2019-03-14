  1. Economy
14 March 2019 - 15:33

Pakistan keen on restoring rail network among Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul

Pakistan keen on restoring rail network among Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Islamabad is giving priority to foreign investment in the country and sought the cooperation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in restoring rail network among Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul and other central Asian countries.

He made the remark in a Wednesday meeting with ECO Secretary General Hadi Soleimanpour, who agreed to enhance coordination between three counties in this respect.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rasheed briefed Soleimanpour on the ongoing mega railroad projects, including ML-2 and ML-3, as well as upgradation of Quetta-Taftan railway track.

Soleimanpour, for his part, said Pakistan is an important member of ECO and its role for the development and prosperity of the region is commendable.

He highlighted that services of the ECO Trade and Development Bank could be utilized for financial partnership by its member countries.

“ECO development bank could be beneficial for financial partnership,” he added.

ECO Secretary General is visiting Pakistan on March 12-15, 2019. This is his first visit to Pakistan since he assumed office as the Secretary General of the Organization.

MR/IRN83243485

News Code 143409

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News