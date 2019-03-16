Iran, Azerbaijan ink three coop. agreements

The bilateral cooperation agreements were inked by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand and Azerbaijani Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev.

Also, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two sides for setting up factory to manufacture automotive parts in Neftchala Industrial District between Iran’s Ettehad Technical Group and AzerMash Company.

Dejpasand in the signing ceremony said, “Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan share more commonalities which date back to many years ago in a way that the two friend countries have established amicable interactions since many years ago.”

He pointed to the cooperation documents signed between the two countries for strengthening bilateral relationship and said, “we hope that a joint brand will be supplied in the international markets between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.”

He went on to say that Tehran and Baku, as the two neighboring countries, can provide a suitable route for the development of neighboring countries.

For his part, Minister Shahin Mustafayev termed the results and agreements made in 13th joint economic cooperation commission as ‘important’ for the future economic interactions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

