Iran, Azerbaijan mull construction of bridge over Astarachay River

Mustafayev was speaking at the 13th meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran held on March 15 in Baku, Trend reported.

The minister also raised the issue of connecting the Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia and Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia electricity systems.

“I think that Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey may take the appropriate measures to create an energy corridor and expand trilateral energy cooperation,” he said.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand, who was the co-chair of the joint commission, hailed the ‘very successful relations and historical ties’ between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that Tehran eyes to boost cooperation with Baku in a wide range of economic fields.

