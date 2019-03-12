ECO’s Iranian secretary general arrives in Pakistan on 4-day visit

This is his first visit to Pakistan since he assumed office as the secretary general of the Organization in August last year.

Reportedly, Soleimanpour will meet with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Iranian official will also discuss issues related to ECO including cultural cooperation among ECO member countries, infrastructure development agenda of ECO, regional connectivity and trade liberalization with the Federal Ministers of Information, Finance, Planning, Development and Reforms and Communication.

The official is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, and the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Haroon Sharif.

ECO is a Eurasian economic intergovernmental organization founded in 1984 in Tehran by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan later joined the economic bloc.

It provides a platform to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

