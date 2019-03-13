Foreign publishers showing interest in Tehran intl. book fair

According to Ahad Rezaie, some 37 institutes from the American and European countries have registered their names in the exhibition, which will represent a total of 200 publishers during the event.

Some 53 institutes from Arab countries will also take part in the event, he said, adding that they have requested a total area of 1300 square meters for their pavilions.

Tehran International Book Fair is staged in Tehran early in May on an annual basis. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars and their families. The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran.

