Foreign publishers showing interest in Tehran intl. book fair

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Director of the Committee of Foreign Publishers of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) said dozens of foreign institutes have expressed readiness to take part in TIBF 2019, which will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairground from April 24 to May 4.

According to Ahad Rezaie, some 37 institutes from the American and European countries have registered their names in the exhibition, which will represent a total of 200 publishers during the event.

Some 53 institutes from Arab countries will also take part in the event, he said, adding that they have requested a total area of 1300 square meters for their pavilions.

Tehran International Book Fair is staged in Tehran early in May on an annual basis. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars and their families. The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran.

