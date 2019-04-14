Iran, Hungary universities to boost academic coop.

Head of scientific and international cooperation group of Yazd University, Mohammad Ali Haddad said that the conference will focus on topics such as the higher education system in Iran and Hungary, the internationalization experiences of universities, the opportunities for joint training courses and the exchange of professors and students.

“Technology and Innovation, the methods of the scientific and international cooperation and the opportunities and areas of joint university research of Iran and Hungary are among the other aspects of the conference,” he added.

ZZ/ 4590090