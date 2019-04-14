  1. Culture
14 April 2019 - 14:25

Iran, Hungary universities to boost academic coop.

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The first conference of chancellors of Iran and Hungary universities will be held with the participation of a number of Iranian and Hungarian universities presidents, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 28-29 April 2019 at Yazd University.

Head of scientific and international cooperation group of Yazd University, Mohammad Ali Haddad said that the conference will focus on topics such as the higher education system in Iran and Hungary, the internationalization experiences of universities, the opportunities for joint training courses and the exchange of professors and students.

“Technology and Innovation, the methods of the scientific and international cooperation and the opportunities and areas of joint university research of Iran and Hungary are among the other aspects of the conference,” he added.

