Some in region pursuing suspicious nuclear projects

“Some have put it on their agenda to carry out suspicious nuclear projects by squandering their petrodollars,” Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, said on Wednesday.

“These measures can put the region or even the world in danger, and bring about a crisis even worse than the threat of Takfiri and ISIL terrorists,” he warned.

Shamkhani’s comments came almost a month after a report from congressional Democrats revealed that key members of the Trump administration had pushed a plan to sell nuclear power plants to Saudi Arabia in the months after the inauguration despite objections from members of the National Security Council and other senior White House officials.

The measure has raised concerns among security analysts who worry the technology would allow Saudi Arabia to produce nuclear weapons in the future, potentially contributing to an arms race in the Middle East.

Shamkhani went on to add that all moves by foreign countries and some malevolent states in the West Asia region, whose dark track record in sponsoring terrorism has been proved, are under Iran’s full and constant surveillance.

