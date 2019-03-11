Introduction ceremony of new Judiciary chief

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The introduction and farewell ceremony of new and former judiciary chiefs was held in Tehran this morning, in the presence of state, military officials, deputies of the Judiciary branch, a number of Parliament representatives, heads of justice administration departments and also government officials. The Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi was announced as new judiciary chief by the decree of the Leader of Islamic Revolution on Thursday.