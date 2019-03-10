Iran to unveil new nuclear achievements next year: Salehi

Speaking on a visit to Alblorz province, Salehi hailed the achievements after the 1979 Islamic revolution, saying that “it was the revolution that laid the ground for self-sufficiency of the country and the nation’s awakening.”

The Iranian nuclear chief also praised the revolution for the scientific and technological achievements, saying that the country’s domestic experts have made great achievements despite pressures and restrictions from outside.

According to Salehi, new nuclear achievements will be unveiled during the next Iranian year of 1398, which will begin 10 days from now on March 21, stressing that the new achievements have all been made through the efforts of the domestic experts at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

