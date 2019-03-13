Iran, Europe hold join seminar on nuclear safety in Vienna

In the seminar, Iran's permanent envoy to UN and other Vienna-based intl. organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi said "Iran has applied the highest standards in the field of nuclear safety to its legislation and is always striving to benefit from international up-to-date standards and experiences and best practices in this field.”

Gharibabadi also added “Iran is reviewing observing the technical, legal and political aspects of the international conventions related to nuclear safety, and, after completing these researches, it will take the necessary action within the framework of its legal procedures.”

The Iran UN envoy further noted “given the unjust, inhuman and unilateral sanctions on the part of the United States, including in the field of nuclear safety, the EU can play an effective and constructive role in this regard.”

