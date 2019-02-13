  1. Politics
Iran has turned into ‘undisputed power’ in region: Salehi

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Islamic Republic has managed to stabilize its political system in the past 40 years and even those who do not like Iran confess that the country has become an undisputed power in the Middle East, said Iran nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

He made the remarks Tuesday in a conference dubbed ‘40 Years of Foreign Policy Since the Islamic Republic’ attended by foreign ambassadors in Tehran.

“We managed to stabilize our political system during past 40 years and this is very important; the system which many believed that it wouldn’t last for two weeks, two months, two years or two decades, is now passing its 40’s. So Iran stabilized its political system and proved that this method of government is efficient.”

“Others who do not like the authority of Islamic Revolution say that we have turned into an undisputed power. And whether they like it or not, the golden key of the region is in the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

He also noted that international community pays respect to Iran, adding, however, “countries which are in the political orbit of [US President] Mr. Trump pay their money, dignity and all they have and receive nothing in return.”

