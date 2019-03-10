Iran to take part at regional Space Law Moot Court Competition with 4 teams

Arman Pishini, Head of the Center for International Relations and Cooperation at Iranian Space Agency, said Sunday that Iran’s quota for the 2019 Asia Pacific Regional Rounds of IASLA Space Law Moot Court Competition has raised to four teams following extensive negotiations and according to the country’s last correspondence with the organizers of the regional rounds of the competition.

“Due to having obtained the four-team quota, the Iranian teams are taking part at the national round of the moot court competition in highest of spirits and readiness, and this promises a bright future for our country’s space law,” Pishini stressed.

The national round of the Space Law Moot Court Competition is currently taking place in Iran with six teams in participation.

The IASLA Space Law Moot is an international mooting competition organized annually by the International Air and Space Law Academy. It has regional rounds held in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The Competition provides an opportunity for law students to compete against some of the best law schools in the region as well as the added benefits of networking and interacting with teams from other countries.

The 2019 Asia Pacific Regional Rounds will be held from 9 April to 12 April 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Teams compete in 4 preliminary rounds in a round-robin format before advancing to the Regional Finals.

The Regional Champions will then advance to the International Finals, scheduled for 1 August 2019 and 2 August 2019 in Luxembourg.

