According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with new Iraqi ambassador to Tehran, Saad Abdul Wahab JawadQandil. During the Wednesday talks, the Iraqi envoy handed over a copy of his credentials to the Iranian top diplomat.

Meanwhile, the Iranian top diplomat also received the new ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Malta, Myanmar and the Congo for meetings on Wednesday afternoon.

MNA/MFA