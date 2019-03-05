Zarif holds phone talk with Swedish counterpart

During a phone conversation, the sides conferred on the consular and humanitarian issues as well as the ways for boosting ties between the two countries.
MR/4559357
TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom discussed the enhancement of bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments on Monday.
During a phone conversation, the sides conferred on the consular and humanitarian issues as well as the ways for boosting ties between the two countries.
