5 March 2019 - 08:41

Zarif holds phone talk with Swedish counterpart

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom discussed the enhancement of bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments on Monday.

During a phone conversation, the sides conferred on the consular and humanitarian issues as well as the ways for boosting ties between the two countries.

