6 March 2019 - 22:40

FM Zarif meets with Iraqi parl. speaker to discuss deepening bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi met in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, met and talked with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Foreign Ministry complex in Tehran.

Describing the bilateral relations between the countries as strategic, the two sides conferred on further expansion and deepening of the relations, the upcoming important visit of the Iranian president to Iraq and some other regional issues in the meeting.

