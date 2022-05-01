Iranian FM congratulates appointment of new Malta FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Ian Borg’s appointment as Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“By stressing the bases and capacities available in the two countries, and by convergence and the support of the two ministries, I hope we will witness the further development of collaborations in bilateral and international political and economic fields in the future,” Amir-Abdollahian’s message reads.

KI/MFA