Japanese companies looking forward to working with Iran

He made the remarks Monday in a meeting with Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian, Governor of South Khorasan province, eastern Iran.

Japanese companies operating in Iran have continued their activities despite the withdrawal of many European companies, added the envoy.

Referring to the US failure to comply with JCPOA, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always fulfilled its commitments under the 2015 international deal.

Elsewhere, he said that South Khorasan province enjoys many potential and the investment of Japanese companies in the region requires more time, adding, “Japan will certainly review the requests made by Iran in different sectors.”

For his part, the Iranian official also described the capabilities of the province, especially in the economic sector, saying that South Khorasan embraces Japan's investment in mineral industries. He expressed readiness to further enhance bilateral cooperation in this sector.

