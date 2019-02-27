FM Zarif holds phone talk with Syrian counterpart

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported that the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem received a phone call from Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

The move comes two days after Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram, which was formally rejected by President Rouhani this morning. This phone call was the second move by the top Iranian diplomat today that showed he has returned to his post, after he appeared alongside President Rouhani during welcoming ceremony held for visiting Armenian president in Tehran this morning.

