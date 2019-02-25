  1. Politics
25 February 2019 - 20:14

Leader urges officials to maintain prudence, hope in doing tasks

Leader urges officials to maintain prudence, hope in doing tasks

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the officials to keep their vigor and maintain hope in conducting their tasks.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during his teachings in a class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) on Sunday morning.

The Leader called for prudence in doing tasks and urged the authorities to be sagacious in carrying out their responsibilities.

He said they should be careful over the consequences of their decisions, including the enemies' reactions toward their actions.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said everybody should be well aware that the Islamic Revolution will continue its journey along the path of prosperity.

MNA/FNA13971206001058

News Code 142890

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News