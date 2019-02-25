Leader urges officials to maintain prudence, hope in doing tasks

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during his teachings in a class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) on Sunday morning.

The Leader called for prudence in doing tasks and urged the authorities to be sagacious in carrying out their responsibilities.

He said they should be careful over the consequences of their decisions, including the enemies' reactions toward their actions.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said everybody should be well aware that the Islamic Revolution will continue its journey along the path of prosperity.

