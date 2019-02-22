‘Leader’s Second Phase of Islamic Revolution’ sets out roadmap for solidifying revolution

The Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei issued a detailed statement entitled "the Second Phase of Islamic Revolution" on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard said in this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran that the Leader’s statement is "a charter for self-improvement, and society building," which provides "a new explanatory chapter for the revolutionary movement and the revolutionary actions of the great nation of Iran and the Islamic Ummah as well as the Resistance Front.”

Aboutorabi-Fard added that the Leader’s detailed statement further provides a clear explanation on the past, and sets a roadmap for “solidifying a revolutionary empowered and pioneered establishment to achieve an Islamic civilization and serious and effective improvement in the functions of the establishment’s institutions.”

He further described tackling structural flaws and mismanagement problems in the country as an urgent necessity, adding that dependence of the economy on oil, state ownership of the enterprises, and looking for solutions outside the country regardless of domestic potentials and inappropriate and imbalanced budgeting are the main flaws with the economy, which the Leader had mentioned in his statement.

