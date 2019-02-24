Iranian top officials stress full implementation of ‘Leader’s Second Phase of Islamic Revolution’

The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination comprised of the heads of executive, legislative and judicial branches the Iranian government, President Rouhani; Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani; and the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani along with other members of the couincil convened on Sunday for a meeting, during which the three top officials and other members of the council expressed their gratitude to the huge turnout of Iranian people for the rallies to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying that the people's support disappointed the ill wishers of the country.

The members of the council further described the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s Second Phase of Islamic Revolution, which was issued on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as a roadmap for progress, solidifying the revolution and the Islamic Establishment in the next decade, calling for the full implementation of the statement.

Also, in the meeting, which was chaired by President Rouhani, a report was presented on the economic situation of the country and relevant economic ministries and organization offered their suggestions for a better handling of the economy.

