US-Taliban talks in Qatar to focus on US’ Afghanistan exit

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent ahead of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihollah Mojahed said the talks would focus on the details of a framework deal that the two sides reached in principle last month. Under that framework, all foreign troops, particularly the American ones, would withdraw from Afghanistan in return for a guarantee that Afghan territory would never be used by terrorists against any other countries.

According to him, the Taliban delegation will be represented by Taliban’s political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

This is while other news outlets have reported that the Taliban would be represented by the group’s deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Mojahed maintained that it was too early to predict the results of today’s talks in Qatari capital, promising to announce the results at the earliest opportunity.

