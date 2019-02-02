Iran reiterates support for Afghan peace talks

During a Thursday meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan, which was hosted by London, Iran’s representative, Rassoul Eslami, stressed Tehran’s support for the peace efforts in the war-torn country, urging all neighbors of Afghanistan to back the process.

Praising the key role of the government of Afghanistan, as the representative of the Afghan people, Eslami said the government plays a key role in peace efforts, and called for the cooperation of different political groups with the Afghan government on the process.

The Thursday meeting was attended by representatives of more than 60 countries, including the United States, Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, the CIS countries, as well as the UN, the European Union, NATO, the Asian Development Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

ICG was established in 2009 and its purpose is to discuss the current state and prospects for resolving the Afghan crisis, as well as an exchange of views on achieving sustainable and long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

