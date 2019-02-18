Timetable for US’ Afghanistan exit to be decided on Feb. 25

Vahid Mojdeh, an expert on Afghanistan's political issues and a former Taliban deputy foreign minister, said in an exclusive interview with Mehr that negoations between the Taliban and the US have had some achievments which had raised hopes for the exit of American troops from Afghanistan.

He maintained that in the next meeting between representatives from the Taliban and the US, which is scheduled for February 25, the two sides will discuss the ways for the exit of American troops from Afghanistan.

The Americans have requested that the Taliban ignore the reports in some news outlets that the US is reluctant to leave Afghanistan, he said. They said they are determined to exit Afghanistan, he added.

Mojdeh then maintained that the various parties at the Moscow meeting all agreed on the fact that the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan endangers peace in Afghanistan, and the forces must leave the country.

He also addressed the rumors about the establishment of a Taliban political office in Iran, saying “the Taliban wanted to establish a political office in Qatar in order to hold negotiations there. There has been no request from the Taliban to establish the office in any other country.”

