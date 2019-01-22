  1. Politics
22 January 2019 - 08:50

Iran condemns deadly attack on Afghan military compound

Iran condemns deadly attack on Afghan military compound

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a military compound in Maidan Wardak province, west of the Afghan capital Kabul, which killed scores of Afghan security personnel.

In a Saturday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi commiserated with the Afghan government and nation and voiced sympathy with the bereaved families of victims of a deadly raid on an Afghan military compound in central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, which killed more than 100 people.

Ghasemi condemned the act of resorting to killing and violence, and stressed the necessity of talks and national consensus to reach peace and security in Afghanistan.

 MNA/4520067 

News Code 141770

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News