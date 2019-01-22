Iran condemns deadly attack on Afghan military compound

In a Saturday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi commiserated with the Afghan government and nation and voiced sympathy with the bereaved families of victims of a deadly raid on an Afghan military compound in central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, which killed more than 100 people.

Ghasemi condemned the act of resorting to killing and violence, and stressed the necessity of talks and national consensus to reach peace and security in Afghanistan.

MNA/4520067