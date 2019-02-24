  1. Economy
24 February 2019 - 18:45

Iranian mass-housing constructors to build 200,000 units in Syria

Iranian mass-housing constructors to build 200,000 units in Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Tehran province Vice Chairman of Mass-Housing Constructors Association Iraj Rahbar announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Syria for the construction of 200,000 residential units in Syrian capital Damascus.

Speaking on the occasion of Engineer’s Day on Sun. Feb. 24, he said, “exporting technical and engineering services to neighboring countries is the main aim of the Association, so that this trend should be strengthened.”

“In our recent trip to Syria along with First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and Mohammad Eslami Minister of Roads and Urban Development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iran and Syria for constructing 200,000 residential units in this Arab country,” he added.

He went on to say that Syrian government prefers Iranian companies and contractors to take construction activities in Syria.

MA/4551179

News Code 142848

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News