Iran determined to reconstruct Iraq

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq Iraj Masjedi made the above remark on Wed. Feb. 20 among councilors in Balad city, Salehuddin governorate.

He reiterated, “Iran’s participation in reconstruction of Iraq has started seriously and Tehran is fully determined to take giant step in this regard.”

As Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by Iraqi people and government in the fight against terrorism, it [Iran] is also determined in reconstruction of cities hit by ISIL, Masjedi added.

No one can create a rift between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, he said, adding, “Iranian companies initiated reconstructing and strengthening infrastructures in Iraq and this trend would be continued seriously.”

Masjedi pointed to the recent trip of Iraqi Minister of Electricity Louay al-Khateeb to Tehran and added, “according to these agreements made between the two parties, shortage in Iraqi’s electricity would be completely removed within the next three to four years.”

In this regard, some councilors in Iraqi Balad city appreciated unsparing support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for more economic cooperation and presence of Iranian companies in this city.

