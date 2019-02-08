Iran to build power plant in Iraq

Long-term outlook has been designed between Iran and Iraq for boosting electricity cooperation, he said, adding, “with the new agreements made between the two countries, a new chapter of all-out cooperation will start between Iran and Iraq in the field of electricity.”

Moreover, exporting electricity to neighboring Iraq, it is hoped that Islamic Republic of Iran will play a leading role in reconstruction and modernization of Iraqi power industry, Ardakanian added.

He pointed to the readiness of Iran’s private sector for launching vast cooperation with Iraqi power industry and said, “synchronizing power system of the two countries, manufacturing new power plants, modernizing damaged power plants and also reducing energy losses were taken into consideration in the cooperation agreement.”

For his part, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Louay al-Khateeb pointed to the contract inked between Iran and Iraq in relevant field and said, “Iraqi government stays committed to all provisions stipulated in the cooperation agreement.”

Expansion and development of power grid is one of the priorities followed up by Iraqi government, he added.

Iraqi minister of electricity expressed readiness of his country to cooperate with the Iranian power generation companies and also research & development (R&D) centers for training Iraqi manpower.

