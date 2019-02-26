Indian, Afghan investors welcome investing in Chabahar port

He made the remark on Tue. at the closing ceremony of International Confernece on the Development of Chabahar Port and said, “today, we are witnessing the realization of one of the important regional agreements inked between Iran India and Afghanistan for doing trade and business transactions.”

Afghanistan’s first cargo was exported to India via Chabahar port yesterday, he said, adding, “with the coordination made in this regard, a number of development projects were put into operation in this port.”

Eslami pointed to the presence of India’s deputy minister of transport in this Conference and said, “participation of Indian transport officials in this conference indicate that India is interested in making huge investment in Chabahar port.”

MA/4553053