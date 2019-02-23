Uganda FM stresses expanding ties with Iran

In the meeting between Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and the Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Seyed Morteza Mortazavi which took place in Kampala on Saturday, the Ugandan top diplomat stressed “Uganda is trying to provide the necessary facilities to attract investment and cooperation of foreign companies, and in line with that goal it invites interested Iranian companies to invest in the country as well.”

Kutesa described the unilateral approach of some countries as unacceptable, underlining “Uganda is an independent country and is not obliged to comply with other countries’ pressures and demands which call for not cooperating with a particular country.”

He also emphasized the willingness of his country to continue and strengthen the cooperation between Iran and Uganda in international and regional organizations.

The Iranian ambassador, in turn, invited the Ugandan top diplomat to visit Iran. Kutesa on behalf of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the invitation and hoped that he would pay a visit to Islamic Republic of Iran in the next few months.

Mortazavi also reviewed the trend of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Uganda and regional and international developments, stressing the need to intensify efforts to remove the existing obstacles on the way of expanding bilateral relations as well as the need to implement the bilateral memoranda of understanding.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed the need to use the valuable experiences of Iranian knowledge-based companies and the high capabilities of Iranian companies, including those companies whose representatives accompanied Foreign Minister Zarif as well as during the separate visit of Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorna Sattari to Uganda last year.

KI/IRN83219555