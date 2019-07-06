Uganda keen on benefiting from Iranian cultural experiences

“The Ugandan government and nation believe in the historical culture of Iran and the vast cultural joint fields on which both sides can cooperate,” she said in during the meeting held in Uganda.

Naming Iran as a cultural pattern for Ugandans, she put forward tourism exchange programs, training skills and taking advantage of Iranian expertise for constructing a better Uganda as the Ugandan government’s targets.

The African minister also suggested that some Persian language learning courses could be held in her country.

Mutuuzo also suggested the establishment of a culture room in the Joint Cultural Commission of Iran and Uganda.

Ugandan senior officials have expressed willingness to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, welcoming participation of Iranian companies in Ugandan economic development projects.

In the meeting between Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and the Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Seyed Morteza Mortazavi which took place in Kampala in late February, the Ugandan top diplomat stressed that “Uganda is trying to provide the necessary facilities to attract investment and cooperation of foreign companies, and in line with that goal it invites interested Iranian companies to invest in the country as well.”

