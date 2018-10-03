Iran voices readiness to transfer technological know-how to Africa

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, who is in Ugandan capital Kampala atop a high-ranking delegation comprised of officials and heads of 70 knowledge-based companies active in the field of exports to East African markets, held a meeting with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sattari noted the potential and capabilities of knowledge-based companies in Iran, highlighting the significance and the need for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science and technology.

Iran is known to have the fourth highest number of engineers in the world, Sattari said, voicing hope that the meetings and extensive talks between the two sides would kick off a new chapter in joint scientific and technological cooperation.

The Uganda’s president, for his part, welcomed development of joint cooperation with Iran, describing the Islamic Republic as an influential country in the region, which has continued its progress despite US sanctions.

