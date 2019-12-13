Iran, Uganda discuss parliamentary, economic ties

In the Friday meeting in Kampala, Kadaga said that both countries should put more effort in enhancing economic relations, depicting the bilateral political ties as a good model.

She said that there are plenty of opportunities in Uganda’s agriculture sector for boosting cooperation, which includes producing agricultural machinery such as tractors. She said that such products can both modernize agriculture in her country as well as neighboring states.

For his part, the Iranian envoy pointed to the importance of cementing ties in various fields of mutual interest, noting that Iran is ready to boost parliamentary relations with Uganda.

MNA/IRN 83592508