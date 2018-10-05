Tehran, Kampala eye increased sci-tech coop.

During the meeting held in Uganda’s capital on Friday, Sattari first introduced Iran’s capabilities in various scientific fields, including nanotechnology, biotechnology, and stem cells among others, highlighting the need to enhance bilateral cooperation and pave the way for enhancing trade ties between Iranian and Ugandan knowledge-based companies.

He also invited Elioda to an official visit to Tehran aimed at seeing Iran’s achievements more closely.

The Ugandan minister, for his part, welcomed sci-tech cooperation with the Islamic Republic and notes the priorities and needs of his country in this field.

He went on to say that Ugandan government is ready to provide necessary grounds for the presence of Iranian companies in the country and manufacture joint knowledge-based products, adding that Uganda finds using experiences of Iranian companies as a great opportunity.

Elioda also accepted Sattari’s invitation and said that he will certainly visit Iran.

Sattari is in the Ugandan capital Kampala atop a high-ranking delegation comprised of officials and heads of 70 knowledge-based companies active in the field of exports to East African markets. He also had held a separate meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday.

MAH/IRN83055040