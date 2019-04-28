Uganda calls IRGC designation as terrorist group ‘unacceptable, unusual and unprecedented’

"Pressures that are put on independent countries by political motives and under the name of human rights and combat against terrorism are intended to weaken sovereignty of such countries and in some cases, Uganda, similar to Iran, has experienced such cruel and biased pressures," the Ugandan official said.

“Relations with Iran is very important for Uganda’s government and Uganda decides independently about continuing these ties and will not follow the imposed restrictions by others,” he added.

Expressing Iran’s tendency for expansion of mutual economic ties, the Iranian envoy Morteza Mortazavi, called for urgent removal of the present obstacles to reach the previously set targets.

HJ/IRN 83294707