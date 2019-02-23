Iranian cinema to take part at US’ Poppy Jasper with 16 titles

The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival is an annual event produced by volunteers as part of a non-profit organization. The festival is dedicated to independent films.

In its 14th edition this year, the American festival has included 16 Iranian films on its competition lineup.

In the animation section, ‘Bystander’ by Mohsen Bagheri Dastgerdi, ‘The Pattern’ by Azad Jannati, ‘Her Birthday Night’ by Farshad Mohiti, ‘Starvation’ by Zara Rostampour, and ‘26:32’ by Pender Nasser Sharif will represent the Iranian cinema.

The drama films include ‘Forouzan’ by Mirabbas Khosravine Zhad, ‘Are You Vollyball?’ by Mohammad Bakhashi, ‘Slaughter’ by Saman Hosseinpuor, ‘Stone on Stone’ by Mohsen Sorajian, ‘Lunch Time’ by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Raheel’ by Ayat Asadi Rahbar, ‘Mer’ by Hesam Rahmani, ‘Trauma’ by Saeed Saberi, ‘Stone Maker’ by Ali Navaeian Burning, and ‘Smell of Stone’ by Zardosht Afshari.

‘Comeback’, a documentary by Reza Sayah, and ‘Matilda’, a comedy by Hamid Taheri, are other Iranian titles taking part in the American film festival.

The 14th Poppy Jasper International Film Festival will be held on 3-7 April 2019 in California, US.

