17 February 2019 - 11:35

US Big Sky filmfest. to screen ‘Finding Farideh’

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian documentary movie ‘Finding Farideh’, directed by Kourosh Ataee, will go on screen at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

‘Finding Farideh’ is about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family and have a DNA test with them, and to find out about her Iranian Identity and culture.

The American festival this year features a special program for Iranian films, named ‘Stories from Iran’. Two Iranian documentaries, ‘Beloved’ by Yaser Talebi and ‘Lotus’ by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, as well as ‘Aleppo: The Silence of the War’, a co-production with Syria directed by Amir Osanlu, ‘Finding Farideh’ by Kourosh Ataee and Azadeh Mousavi, and ‘Skipper Soleiman’ by Saadat Ali Saeedpour will go on screen at the US festival.

The 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, dedicated to documentary films from around the world, will be held on 15-24 February 2019 in Montana, US.

