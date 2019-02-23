Police bust traffickers, seize 1.6 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Saturday the force have busted a big drug trafficking ring in the city of Suran, Sib and Suran County, arresting two criminals.

During the operation, some 1,626 kilograms of different illicit drugs were seized.

938 kilograms of opium, 229 kilograms of heroin, and 458.9 kilograms of hashish were seized in the operation, along with one AK47 rifle, and a large number of cartridges, Ghanbari noted.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

