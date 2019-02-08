Iran calls for stepped up coop. with International Narcotics Control Board (INCB)

During the meeting, which was held to discuss stepping up joint cooperation, including reviewing the areas of support of the International Narcotics Control Board for Iran’s anti-illegal drugs campaign, the two sides emphasized the development of transfer of experiences and cooperation, in particular on the identification and discovery of synthetic drugs.

Gharibabadi also expressed Iran’s support for the role of the International Narcotics Control Board, but also expressed Iran’s concern over the illegal actions of some countries in legalizing some substances, which are internationally being monitored.

He also emphasized the need for continuation of the specific and professional role of the International Narcotics Control Board within in accordance with the international rules.

The International Narcotics Control Board is the independent and quasi-judicial control organ for the implementation of the United Nations drug conventions. It plays an important role in monitoring enforcement of restrictions on narcotics and psychotropics and in deciding which precursors should be regulated.

